Top eight stories for today including Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution attempting to block an arms sale between the U.S. and Israel; President Joe Biden is removing sanctions on a controversial Russian pipeline to Germany; California Governor Gavin Newsom inked legislation intended to streamline environmental review for projects over $15 million, and more.

National

1.) Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution on Thursday attempting to block an arms sale between the U.S. and Israel. He’s a prominent name on a growing list of progressive lawmakers trying to stop the deal.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

2.) In a move seen as shoring up European support for America’s bid to counter the rise of China, U.S. President Joe Biden is removing sanctions on a controversial Russian pipeline to Germany.

(Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

3.) In a Senate hearing Thursday, experts told lawmakers that more resources need to be poured into forest management by means of restoration, wildfire mitigation and new carbon-sequestration technologies.

(Image via Courthouse News)

4.) The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 213-212 to approve $1.9 billion in emergency funding for U.S. Capitol security, almost five months after rioters stormed the building, erected gallows on its lawn and engaged in deadly clashes with police.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Regional

5.) Clearing a path for new housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday inked legislation intended to streamline environmental review for projects over $15 million.

(Image via Courthouse News)

6.) After an inspection of the Oklahoma park featured in the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” federal authorities seized almost 70 big cats because at least one of the cats may be pregnant and cubs born there would be in “grave danger.”

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

International

7.) In yet another blow to its beleaguered court system, Poland was told on Thursday that its long-standing practice of allowing the justice minister to move judges between courts to hear cases is a “very troubling” legal regime.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

8.) Highlighting Norway’s status as one strongly connected to the EU yet not officially a member, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that member states cannot turn away asylum seekers out of hand if Norway has already rejected them.

(Pixabay image)