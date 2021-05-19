Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ease up the barrage of missile attacks on Hamas; Texas’ Republican governor signed a bill to bar abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected; Europe’s top human rights court held a hearing in the case of a prematurely dismissed Polish judge, and more.

National

1.) Saying he expects a swift and “significant deescalation,” President Joe Biden stopped just short of demanding a ceasefire on Wednesday in a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

2.) Victims of a jihadist attack at the Pulse nightclub in Florida have turned to the 11th Circuit to revive their claims that YouTube is liable for allowing Islamic extremist videos to spread on its website in the time leading up to the massacre.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

3.) A full century after a white mob destroyed the predominantly Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a group of now very old survivors told House lawmakers that they are still waiting on justice.

(Greenwood Cultural Center via Tulsa World via AP)

Regional

4.) Texas’ Republican governor signed a bill Wednesday to bar abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected with a new wrinkle not seen in other GOP-led states with similar legislation: private citizens can sue abortion providers for violating the law.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

5.) New York is getting on its feet again after a long year battling Covid-19, but federal appeals court judges dug in Wednesday to landlords’ claims of continuing hardships stemming first from an eviction moratorium and now a state law that lets tenants pay rent with their security deposits.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

International

6.) France on Wednesday became the latest European nation to ease its national lockdown, with museums, cinemas and terraces for outdoor eating and drinking finally reopening.

(AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

7.) Europe’s top human rights court held a hearing Wednesday in the case of a prematurely dismissed Polish judge, the latest international legal battle over judicial reforms in Poland.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

8.) The European Union didn’t properly check Portuguese and Dutch airline bailout packages, the bloc’s second-highest court ruled Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)