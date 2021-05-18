Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the European Union’s top court told Romania that it must abide by EU laws and commit to tackling corruption; A bill forming a commission to formally investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol may clear the House of Representatives soon; The Sixth Circuit ruled an 1855 treaty did not create an Indian reservation in Michigan, and more.

National

1.) Over the vociferous objection of House of Representatives GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and others, lawmakers appeared ready Tuesday to pass legislation that will stand up an investigatory body to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2.) Taking aim at the challenges that low-income people have historically faced while trying to get a fair trial, President Joe Biden signed a memo Tuesday to expand access to civil legal aid and public defenders.

3.) Researchers announced an astonishing gap Tuesday between the number of adults vaccinated against Covid-19 in rural counties as compared with their urban counterparts.

4.) Two months after a gunman killed six Asian American women at Atlanta-area massage parlors, the House voted 364-62 Tuesday to approve a bill commemorating victims of the shooting and expediting review of hate crimes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional

5.) An appeals panel analyzed the text of an 1855 treaty between federal officials and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and concluded in a ruling released Tuesday that the document gave individual land ownership to tribe members, but did not create an Indian reservation.

6.) The son of former Trump attorney and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani officially announced his 2022 run for New York state governor on Tuesday morning.

International

7.) In a ruling that gives heart to those fighting corruption and democratic backsliding in Romania, Europe’s highest court on Tuesday cast into legal doubt a set of controversial judicial reforms passed between 2017 and 2019 by a former Social Democratic government.

8.) Iceland wasn’t wrong to deny parental rights to a lesbian couple who had a child via surrogacy, Europe’s top rights court held Tuesday.

