Top eight stories for today including fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their masks in most places indoors and outdoors; Missouri’s governor scrapped plans for voter-approved Medicaid expansion due to a lack of funding from state lawmakers; A group of Republican lawmakers called for the formation of a new political party, and more.

National

1.) If you are fully vaccinated and want to stop wearing your face mask indoors and outside, now you can do so in most situations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2.) Donald Trump may not be president any longer, but the fissures created in the GOP over his single term have prompted a group of Republican lawmakers to call for the formation of a new political party.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid almost $5 million in ransom to a criminal hacker gang that has crippled fuel service on the East Coast for days.

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

4.) Ditching a cost-benefit analysis structure that ignored how Clean Air Act regulation can save lives, the Environmental Protection Agency touted Thursday its intent to “rely on the best available science.”

(Courthouse News photo/Brandi Buchman)

5.) Many Americans say they remain less than eager to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 and remain skeptical of the vaccine’s safety – but the right financial incentive may be just the thing to change their mind.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Regional

6.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday scrapped plans for voter-approved Medicaid expansion due to a lack of funding from state lawmakers.

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

7.) California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an expansion of the state’s initiative to help hard-hit small businesses weather the financial storm from the Covid-19 pandemic as it seeks to reopen its economy in June.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

International

8.) Rain has long signaled the end of a drought, but a new analysis of Australia’s worst dry spell in a century reveals many water reservoirs remained low nearly a decade after the rain returned.

(Photo by Fir0002/Flagstaffotos via Wikipedia)