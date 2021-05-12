Top Eight
Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top eight stories for today including the European General Court ruled Amazon doesn’t have to pay some $300 million back to Luxembourg; California and other states want more sway over the permitting process for projects like oil pipelines, power plants and wetlands developments; Inflationary concerns on Wall Street peaked following striking consumer price information, and more.
National
1.) With shrinking reservoir levels and a summer of water shortages impending, drought-ridden California on Wednesday pressed the Biden administration for more control over future infrastructure projects planned in the Golden State.
2.) Markets have spent the last three days on the rocks, as inflationary concerns peaked on Wednesday following striking consumer price information.
3.) An advisory board for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously recommended on Wednesday that the agency approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in people between 12 and 15 years old.
4.) Putting forward six new candidates to take various district court and appellate appointments, President Joe Biden unveiled his third slate of judicial nominees Wednesday, continuing his pattern of adding more diversity on the federal benches.
Regional
5.) In a Wednesday morning ruling, the judge overseeing the murder case of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ruled that four of prosecutors’ five proposed aggravated sentencing factors apply to Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd.
6.) Three California men face federal charges stemming from an armed robbery at a crowded Beverly Hills restaurant in March that left a diner with a gunshot wound to the leg.
International
7.) Amazon doesn’t have to pay some $300 million back to Luxembourg, where the e-retail giant has its European headquarters, the European General Court ruled Wednesday.
8.) The EU’s second-highest court advanced a petition Wednesday that would block the import of goods from Israeli settlements in occupied territories of Palestine.