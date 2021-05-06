Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a delay in redistricting data from the U.S. Census Bureau has thrown the constitutionality of Virginia’s House of Delegates races into question; The EU’s top court was urged by one of its magistrates to make Poland’s far-right government knock down what he called an illegal system for punishing judges; Colorado faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections driven by highly infectious variants and loosening restrictions, and more.

National

1.) An attorney representing former Alabama judge Roy Moore was AWOL from a Thursday morning court hearing on his effort to disqualify the federal judge presiding over Moore’s $95 million defamation suit against Sacha Baron Cohen.

(Image courtesy of Showtime)

2.) An assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s National Security Division expressed his concern over the rise of cybersecurity threats on Thursday afternoon, warning U.S. adversaries are ramping up online attacks.

(Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay)

Regional

3.) A delay in redistricting data from the U.S. Census Bureau has thrown the constitutionality of Virginia’s House of Delegates races into question.

(Courthouse News photo/Brad Kutner)

4.) Colorado faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections driven by highly infectious variants and loosening restrictions.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

5.) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial voting reform bill on Thursday, prompting an immediate lawsuit challenging the new regulations governing vote-by-mail eligibility and rules around ballot drop boxes.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

6.) Opening another new front in a “drug war” that seeks to hold a growing variety of secondary businesses accountable for the addiction crisis, Massachusetts filed a lawsuit Thursday against an advertising and communications agency that helped drug maker Purdue Pharma to promote opioids.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

International

7.) The European Union’s top court was urged Thursday by one of its magistrates to make Poland’s far-right government knock down what he called an illegal system for punishing judges.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

8.) Marking the second-longest punishment it has ever given, the International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a Ugandan man who commanded the Lord’s Resistance Army to 25 years in prison.

(ICC Photo)