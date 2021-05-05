Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Facebook continued its ban of Donald Trump; Spain’s ruling left-wing coalition government suffered a bitter defeat in a Madrid election; The U.S. could see a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases by July, and more.

National

1.) With approval from its board, Facebook continued its ban of Donald Trump on Wednesday, but the decision says the tech giant has a duty to reassess the indefinite penalty it handed the former U.S. president following the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s capital.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) A federal judge on Wednesday struck down the nationwide halt on evictions, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority to help millions of renting Americans who were pushed out of work with the outbreak of Covid-19.

(Courthouse News photo/Brad Kutner)

3.) The United States could see a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases by July, according to new models released by researchers in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

Regional

4.) Twisted up in a modern-day Gordian knot, several justices on the Connecticut Supreme Court worried Wednesday that they could open the door for lawsuits involving lesbians, fat men or cordoned-off pools if they OK women-only sections at gyms.

(Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

5.) “Nobody has been killed by a breast,” an attorney for a group of women argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Wednesday as he assailed Ocean City, Maryland’s ban on topless women.

(Ioanna Raptis/Portsmouth Herald via AP)

6.) Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who was fired and charged with murder after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks last summer, has been reinstated by the city’s Civil Service Board.

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

International

7.) Spain’s ruling left-wing coalition government suffered a bitter defeat in an election for Madrid, the capital, after anti-lockdown champion Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a pugnacious 42-year-old rising star on the right, scored a resounding reelection on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

8.) Researchers testing a set of Paris climate accord targets with Antarctic ice models made an alarming discovery: unchecked global warming could push sea levels past a tipping point in just 40 years.

(Photo courtesy of Knut Christianson)