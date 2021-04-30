Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including European Union regulators accused tech giant Apple of anticompetitive practices in the music streaming market; Florida lawmakers passed new regulations governing vote-by-mail eligibility and tightened rules around ballot drop boxes; A blockbuster burst of GDP growth and huge corporate earnings did little to spur the bulls on Wall Street this week, and more.

National

1.) A blockbuster burst of GDP growth and huge corporate earnings did little to spur the bulls on Wall Street this week, who seemed more inclined to “sell the news” than buy any more of the rumor.

2.) President Joe Biden is expected to restrict travel to India on Tuesday in light of the South Asian country’s spike in Covid-19 caseloads and numerous variants of the disease.

Regional

3.) Echoing voting reform laws adopted by a growing number of Republican-dominated state legislatures, Florida lawmakers passed new regulations governing vote-by-mail eligibility and tightened rules around ballot drop boxes.

4.) Texas’ capital city had a public camping ban in place for 23 years before it was repealed in 2019. Austinites are now voting on whether to revive it.

5.) Two-hundred fifty unaccompanied immigrant children from El Salvador, Guatemala and other Central American countries are set to arrive at a temporary emergency shelter in Los Angeles County on Saturday.

6.) A crowded field of 23 candidates made their final push Friday on the eve of a special election to replace Texas Congressman Ron Wright, the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting Covid-19.

International

7.) Opening a new chapter in Europe’s efforts to rein in Big Tech, European Union regulators on Friday accused U.S. tech giant Apple of anticompetitive practices in the music streaming market.

8.) As India suffers a catastrophic wave of coronavirus infections and deaths, the World Health Organization on Friday highlighted South America’s persistently terrible situation as evidence that the pandemic has entered a new horrible phase.

