Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including an auditor found the California State Bar is failing to do an effective job of investigating and disciplining delinquent attorneys; President Joe Biden announced another round of judicial nominees to fill district court vacancies; El Salvador’s newly elected National Assembly marks a remarkable transition to a functioning democracy, and more.

National

1.) The U.S. Senate approved, 89-2, $35 billion for upgrades to the nation’s aging water and wastewater infrastructure in addition to funding for grants servicing water lines in low-income communities.

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

2.) President Joe Biden is once again getting praise from progressive justice groups after announcing another round of judges he hopes will fill district court vacancies.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that notice of a nonresident’s removal hearing must be a single document — not two partially complete ones.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

4.) The California State Bar’s failure to do an efficient or effective job of investigating and disciplining delinquent attorneys has allowed those who abuse the public trust to continue practicing law while their cases wend their way through the system, the state auditor found.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

5.) The constitutionality of two Tennessee abortion regulations was debated before an appeals panel on Thursday, as the state seeks to reimpose a ban on selective abortions and those performed after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

6.) A Wisconsin judge on Thursday voided contracts between GOP state lawmakers and private attorneys in anticipation of a legal fight over redistricting on the basis that the lawmakers had no authority to hire the attorneys in the first place.

(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

International

7.) When El Salvador’s newly elected National Assembly takes office on Saturday, it will constitute a remarkable transition, in a single generation, from one of the most murderous, corrupt governments in Central America to a functioning democracy. Yet you wouldn’t know it by listening to the highest levels of the U.S. government.

(Courthouse News photo)

8.) Europe’s highest court on Thursday said a bank created in 2014 to save Banco Espirito Santo, at the time Portugal’s second-largest bank, from collapse cannot be shielded from a lawsuit brought against Banco Espirito Santo by a woman who claimed she was given bad financial advice.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)