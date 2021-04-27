Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the European Union is suing AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery shortages and delays; The mayor of Los Angeles told a judge that a homelessness emergency order wouldn’t give him or the City Council any additional authority to combat the crisis; The CDC eased rules for outdoor mask wearing, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Joe Biden celebrated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s relaxing of rules for outdoor mask wearing in a speech Tuesday afternoon from the North Lawn of the White House.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2.) After days of testimony featuring text messages that outline his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic leanings, a man accused of threatening to murder U.S. government officials defended himself on the stand.

(Screenshot via Courthouse News)

3.) President Joe Biden is boosting federal contractors’ wages to $15 per hour starting next year, per an executive order he signed Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Regional

4.) After being ordered by a federal judge to explain why a homelessness emergency hadn’t been declared, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told the court Tuesday issuing such a declaration wouldn’t provide him or the City Council with any additional authority to combat the crisis.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

5.) The city of Ann Arbor, Michigan, must better enforce its protest and sign ordinances to prevent the harassment of members of its Jewish community as they enter synagogue to attend worship services, a group of citizens argued Tuesday before a Sixth Circuit panel.

(Image by hurk from Pixabay)

6.) The city of Memphis blackballed a reporter after she was critical of its mayor and then refused to put her on the city’s media advisory list in violation of her First Amendment rights, the reporter told a Sixth Circuit panel Tuesday.

(Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay)

International

7.) The European Union’s battles with vaccine maker AstraZeneca are poised to get a lot more testy after it decided to sue the company over delivery shortages and delays.

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

8.) Romanian authorities unjustifiably sanctioned a prominent politician and Calvinist bishop from the country’s ethnic Hungarian minority for displaying flags associated with an autonomy movement at his private office building, Europe’s human rights court found on Tuesday.

(Photo via Tudor George/Pixabay)