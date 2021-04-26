Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including six states are gaining congressional seats based on the 2020 census while seven states are losing them; A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people; The U.S. will make millions of stockpiled doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine available to the rest of the world, and more.

National

1.) Initial results of the 2020 census released Monday show the South made big gains over the last 10 years, allowing Texas, Florida and North Carolina to pick up seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

2.) The White House announced on Monday that, following a safety review, the U.S. will make millions of stockpiled doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine available to the rest of the world.

3.) During oral arguments on Monday, U.S. Supreme Court justices didn’t seem swayed by Guam’s argument that the territory still had time to petition the U.S. Navy for help with the costs of cleaning up a massive waste site.

4.) The U.S. Supreme Court is shirking its duty to adjudicate disputes between states, two of the court’s conservative judges said Monday in dissent of the majority’s refusal to exercise jurisdiction over Texas’ challenge of California’s ban on state-sponsored travel to the Lone Star State.

Regional

5.) A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.

6.) Hoping to capitalize on her recent leading role in capturing California’s Golden State Killer, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Monday she’s running for state attorney general in 2022.

7.) Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday afternoon that the Justice Department will conduct a pattern or practice investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, a year after officers shot and killed a Black woman who was lying in bed.

8.) Calling the controversy moot, a federal judge in Connecticut dismissed a lawsuit backed by a religious group, which sought to bar two Black transgender athletes from participating in high school girls’ track.

