Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a sweeping ban of new fracking permits; A CDC advisory panel voted to recommend the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine; The pandemic is entering a new deadly phase as India suffers a catastrophic rise in novel coronavirus infections and deaths, and more.

National

1.) One day after President Joe Biden announced America’s goal to cleave carbon emissions in half by 2030, a bevy of his administration’s envoys joined him Friday in the final day of the White House climate summit to lay out their ambitious plan for achieving that mission.

(Screenshot via Courthouse News)

2.) An independent advisory panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after the single-dose jab was put on pause over blood clotting concerns.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

3.) The D.C. Circuit appeared set Friday to reverse a federal ban on electric-shock devices, which are used to treat self-injurious or aggressive behavior in only one facility in the entire nation: the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Massachusetts.

(Photo courtesy of Citizens Commission on Human Rights)

Regional

4.) California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a sweeping ban of new fracking permits, claiming the popular oil extraction method contradicts the state’s future climate change goals and must be phased out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

5.) California’s recall free-for-all has officially kicked-off, with former Olympic gold medalist turned reality TV personality — and transgender rights activist — Caitlyn Jenner throwing her hat into the gubernatorial ring.

(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

6.) Waiving a reading of the new indictment against her, Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty Friday at a 9-minute, in-person arraignment related to her alleged support of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious sex ring.

(AP Photo/Dominique Mollard)

International

7.) The pandemic is entering a new deadly phase as India, the world’s second most populous nation with nearly 1.3 billion people, suffers a catastrophic rise in novel coronavirus infections and deaths.

(AP Photo)

8.) The technology is near ubiquitous: the thin, plastic lining found in aluminum soda cans. On Thursday, a jury in East Tennessee convicted a chemist who once worked at Coca-Cola of stealing information about that technology for the Chinese government.

(Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)