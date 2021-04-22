Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Biden announced the United States will commit to reducing its carbon emissions by up to 52% by the end of this decade; Attorneys for the city and county of Los Angeles said they will appeal an order to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness; Researchers have designed an experimental drug that appears to reverse key symptoms in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Ringing in Earth Day, President Joe Biden announced the United States will commit to reducing its carbon emissions by up to 52% by the end of this decade, an ambitious goal that will require the U.S. to fundamentally alter its relationship with fossil fuels.

(Image courtesy of the White House)

2.) Overturning a nearly $1.3 billion injunction against a race car driver convicted of payday-lending fraud, the Supreme Court on Thursday took away what the Federal Trade Commission has called “one of its most important and effective enforcement tools.”

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) Researchers have designed an experimental drug that appears to reverse key symptoms in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, even in advanced cases, by cleaning a patient’s system of proteins that appear to contribute to the disease on a cellular level, according to a new study.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Regional

4.) A day after a federal judge ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness and audit the response to the crisis — including by ponying up $1 billion in an impound account within a week — attorneys for the city and county announced they will appeal the order as likely unlawful.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

5.) Indiana argued before a Seventh Circuit panel Thursday that its new voter purging rules should be allowed to take effect.

(Austen Leake/Tribune-Star via AP)

6.) Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a controversial bill that gives civil and criminal protection to motorists who injure or kill rioters, resulting in protesters interrupting a session of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

International

7.) Senators held a hearing Thursday on bipartisan solutions to ensure that American workers have the chance to compete fairly with China.

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

8.) Airline passengers in Europe whose flights are diverted to a nearby airport other than the one they were supposed to arrive in are not entitled to lump-sum compensation, Europe’s highest court ruled Thursday.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)