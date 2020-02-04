Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Pete Buttigieg leads the Iowa caucuses with about two-thirds of the results finally in; Senator Susan Collins announced she will vote to acquit President Donald Trump; The European Union's highest court ruled a Polish professor can legally represent the University of Wrocław in a dispute over grant money despite teaching there, and more.

National

1.) With nearly two-thirds of the results finally in, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the Iowa caucuses with about 27% of the state delegate count, followed closely by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 25%.

2.) Roughly 24 hours before his expected acquittal at a trial where neither evidence nor witnesses were heard, the third president impeached in U.S. history will deliver a State of the Union address Tuesday night to a nation deeply divided over whether he should remain in power.

3.) After weeks of keeping her intentions quiet, Senator Susan Collins took to the chamber floor Tuesday afternoon to announce that she will vote to acquit President Donald Trump on the final day of his impeachment trial Wednesday.

4.) Newly released records from the Federal Election Commission draw into question how former Congressman Pete Sessions handled campaign contributions from indicted Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

5.) An attorney for President Trump told a Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday adult film star Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against the president was an attempt to silence him after he questioned her story of being threatened to keep quiet about an alleged affair between them.

Regional

6.) In wake of the recent failure of a zoning proposal meant to spur new apartments near transit centers, California lawmakers are turning to landlords to help stem the state’s housing crisis.

7.) Alabama can be sued under the Voting Rights Act for allegedly diluting the voting power of black citizens in statewide appellate judge elections, the 11th Circuit ruled.

International

8.) A Polish professor can legally represent the University of Wrocław in a dispute over grant money despite teaching there, the European Union’s highest court ruled Tuesday.