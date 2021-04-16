Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the World Health Organization warned the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating as infections soar around the world to nearly the highest levels so far recorded; The federal government announced a $1.7 billion effort toward genomic studies meant to track mutations of the coronavirus; California added more jobs than any other state, and more.

National

1.) Noting that half of coronavirus cases are being caused by variants, the federal government announced a $1.7 billion effort toward genomic studies meant to track mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 before they become dangerous.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

2.) The D.C. Circuit seemed unimpressed Friday with five satellite operators from Canada, France, the Netherlands and the U.K. that seek to opt-out of paying U.S. regulatory fees.

(Image by WikiImages from Pixabay)

3.) Attorney General Merrick Garland took aim Friday at a hastily written memo from one of his predecessors in the Trump administration that sought to curtail federal authority over abuses by state law enforcement.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

4.) Awakening slowly but surely after a harsh winter of business shutdowns and layoffs, California added more jobs than any other state in March and dropped its unemployment rate to a pandemic-low 8.3%.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

5.) Seeing nothing wrong in the mere awareness of how new admission criteria could alter the racial makeup of a student body, a federal judge upheld changes for the 2021-22 school year at Boston’s elite public high schools.

(Pixabay image)

6.) Liberty University is seeking $10 million in damages in a lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry L. Falwell Jr., who left the Virginia college amid a sex scandal last year.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

International

7.) The head of the World Health Organization warned Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating as infections soar around the world to nearly the highest levels so far recorded.

(AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

8.) Russia expelled 10 U.S. diplomats from its country Friday, firing back one day after the U.S. issued sanctions against the Kremlin for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election and orchestrating a massive cybersecurity breach.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)