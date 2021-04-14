Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Michigan is reeling from a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases driven by a potpourri of foreign variants; Around 20% of Americans remain reluctant to be vaccinated against the coronavirus; Irish airline Ryanair lost another challenge against generous government aid packages meant to keep its competitors in business, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) For the first time since 2019, senior intelligence community officials appeared Wednesday before the U.S. Senate to offer an open assessment on threats facing America after a year of pandemic, upticks in domestic violent extremism and sweeping cybersecurity breaches.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) Around 20% of Americans remain reluctant to be vaccinated against the coronavirus even as more of their friends and neighbors are accepting the shot, a Monmouth University poll revealed Tuesday.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

3.) The D.C. Circuit offered little hope Wednesday to travelers worried that airlines will see little actual punishment, or worse wind up benefitting, from the settlement of a massive antitrust suit.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

4.) U.S. Representative Devin Nunes urged a federal appeals court Wednesday to reverse an Iowa district court’s dismissal of his libel lawsuit against Esquire magazine over what he calls a “hit job” by journalist Ryan Lizza.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Regional

5.) Michigan is reeling from a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases driven by a potpourri of foreign variants that have infiltrated the state as the governor ponders new restrictions and pleads with the federal government for more vaccines, to no avail.

(Courthouse News photo/Andy Olesko)

6.) The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, sparking more protests and law-enforcement crackdowns in the already tense Twin Cities metro, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday.

(Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via AP)

International

7.) While prosecutors told the International Criminal Court that Dominic Ongwen should be given 20 years in prison for atrocities he committed against Ugandans as a leader in the Lord’s Resistance Army, lawyers representing the victims have asked for the maximum sentence of life.

(Image courtesy of ICC)

8.) Ireland’s popular no-frills airline Ryanair lost another challenge Wednesday against generous government aid packages meant to keep its competitors in business after the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)