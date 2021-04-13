Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

oil interests greased the wheels at the D.C. Circuit to bring back restrictions on the fuel in summer months; Drought-riddled California will spend over $500 million in the coming months on wildfire prevention tactics; Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused prison officials of unjustly keeping him from reading the Quran

National

1.) Two years after the Trump administration authorized year-round sales of high-ethanol gasoline, oil interests greased the wheels at the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to bring back restrictions on the fuel in summer months.

2.) As infection rates of Covid-19 rise, or in some cases only plateau, across the United States, experts say those who haven’t gotten their shots yet may be relaxing safeguards too soon.

3.) The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause Tuesday in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines following a handful of cases in which women who received the vaccine experienced severe blood clots.

4.) A Lebanese man who told the FBI he planned to become a suicide bomber for the terrorist group Hezbollah fought to overturn his 40-year sentence at the Second Circuit on Tuesday, saying agents led him to believe the information he provided would secure his immunity from prosecution.

5.) In a blow to e-cigarette giant Juul and its largest investor Altria, a federal judge advanced racketeering claims on a new theory that Juul founders and directors ran the company like an illegal enterprise.

Regional

6.) Drought-riddled California will spend over $500 million in the coming months cutting fuel breaks, lighting prescribed burns and conducting other wildfire prevention tactics under legislation signed Tuesday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

7.) An Ohio country club that refused to give up its lease for a site that is home to Native American earthworks believed to be roughly 2,000 years old took its fight to the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday.

International

8.) Two weeks into a hunger strike and at the beginning of a nearly three-year prison sentence, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday opened a new front in his legal fight against the Russian state by charging prison officials are unjustly keeping him from reading the Quran.

