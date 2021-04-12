Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a woman calling herself Harry Potter has been arrested for a hit-and-run that killed a Brooklyn federal judge in Florida; A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement between U.S. Women’s National Team soccer players and the sport’s national governing body over claims that working conditions were not equal to those of the Men’s National Team; The prosecution delivered its closing statements in a retrial of two top former Serbian secret police officers accused of crimes against humanity, and more.

National

1.) In time for President Joe Biden’s meeting with lawmakers regarding his administration’s sweeping infrastructure proposal, the White House published 50 reports Monday that detail widespread deficiencies plaguing American roads and bridges, its power grid and more.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

2.) A California federal judge Monday granted final approval of a settlement between U.S. Women’s National Team soccer players and the sport’s national governing body over claims that working conditions were not equal to those of the Men’s National Team.

(Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)

Regional

3.) A woman calling herself Harry Potter has been arrested for a hit-and-run that killed a Brooklyn federal judge walking on the sidewalk in Boca Raton, Florida.

(Image courtesy of the Arthur W. Diamond Law Library, Columbia Law School, and Committee of the Historical Records of the New York County Clerk Inc.)

4.) In the latest escalation of the state’s climate change fight, California Democrats are attempting expose corporate America’s top polluters by prying into the business schemes of companies like Amazon and Apple.

5.) A Monday afternoon shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, left one person dead and a police officer injured.

(Photo by Cija Tuttle from Pixabay)

6.) The third week of testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd began Monday with several hotly discussed motions and continued medical testimony from a prominent cardiologist.

(Court TV via AP)

7.) Citing the policy of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore City police commanders have all but forbidden arrests for drug dealing, prostitution, public urination and defecation, and an array of other nonviolent crimes.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

International

8.) The prosecution delivered its closing statements Monday in a retrial of two top former Serbian secret police officers, arguing they should be convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity despite an earlier acquittal.

(Photo courtesy of U.N. MICT)