Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden is establishing a commission to consider reforms for the U.S. Supreme Court; The Wisconsin Supreme Court left tens of thousands of contested voter registrations on the rolls for now; A week of violence in Northern Ireland is poised to extend into the weekend, and more.

National

1.) The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order establishing a commission to consider reforms for the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) Following promising results from its tests in adolescents and younger teenagers, Pfizer has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine to people 12 to 15 years old.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

3.) President Joe Biden sent his 2022 federal budget request to Congress on Friday, asking legislators for money to help him prioritize low-income schools, public health programs and climate change-fighting ventures.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Regional

4.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state elections commission is not bound by state law to quickly purge from the voter rolls the registrations of people who may have moved, leaving tens of thousands of contested registrations on the lists for now.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

5.) The labor union whose failed bid to organize the first Amazon fulfillment center in the United States vowed Friday to file objections to the election that showed workers rejected the unionization effort by a wide margin.

(Courthouse News photo/Daniel Jackson)

6.) A California lawmaker teamed up with the Los Angeles district attorney Friday to announce a bill that would reform how juvenile crimes are counted in statewide sentencing practices.

(AP Photo/Val Horvath, The Times)

International

7.) A week of violence in Northern Ireland is poised to extend into the weekend, which coincides with the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

8.) The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to worsen with deaths and infections increasing in many parts of the world, the World Health Organization warned on Friday.

(AP Photo/Andre Penner)