Top eight stories for today including European regulators determined that the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine likely causes a small number of people to develop potentially deadly blood clots; A watchdog group claims Senator Ted Cruz used campaign funds to promote a book on Facebook that in turn brought in royalties; Los Angeles County officials revealed Tiger Woods was going nearly twice the speed limit when he rolled his SUV, and more.

National

1.) Saying that Senator Ted Cruz illegally used campaign donor funds to promote his book and then received royalties on the book sales, the Campaign Legal Center brought two complaints Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission and Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

2.) Environmental groups sued the EPA in federal court on Wednesday for failing to approve Illinois and California’s proposals to reduce smog in six specific areas.

(Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

Regional

3.) Los Angeles County officials chalked up the Feb. 23 vehicle crash involving Tiger Woods to speed, revealing the pro golfer was going nearly twice the speed limit when he rolled his SUV.

(KABC-TV via AP)

4.) Blackjack players who claim they were cheated out of tens of millions of dollars by Massachusetts casinos appeared to face better odds in arguments Wednesday before the state’s highest court.

(AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

5.) Prosecutors in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial started working up the jurisdictional chain on Wednesday, questioning one of the state investigators who interviewed Chauvin following George Floyd’s death in May 2020 after putting a use-of-force expert on the stand.

(Court TV via AP)

6.) An Atlanta-area district attorney declined Wednesday to prosecute a Georgia lawmaker who was arrested last month for knocking on Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s door as he gave a televised speech before signing a controversial new voting bill into law.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

International

7.) Insisting that the risk is one far outweighed by the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination, European regulators determined Wednesday that the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine likely causes a small number of people to develop potentially deadly blood clots.

(Image courtesy of AstraZeneca)

8.) Favoring tradition and the environment over industry, voters in Greenland backed a left-wing party opposed to the construction of what could become one of the world’s largest rare earth mines.

(Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)