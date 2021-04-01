Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court found that Facebook’s account-specific security system is not the same thing as an illegal robocall; The European Court of Human Rights ruled for a Ukrainian journalist in a battle with government authorities over the seizure of her cellphone data; An arbitrator ordered Uber to pay $1.1 million for discriminating against a blind passenger, and more.

National

1.) Ruling against a man who for months received messages about attempted Facebook log-ins from an unregistered device, the U.S. Supreme Court found Thursday that the social media giant’s account-specific security system is not the same thing as an illegal robocall that uses an automatic dialing system.

2.) In a unanimous decision Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to grant Florida’s request for a decree limiting Georgia’s use of water from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, putting an end to a decades-long fight between the states over water centered on their respective fishing and agricultural industries.

Regional

3.) She was verbally abused, threatened and stranded by Uber drivers. Now Lisa Irving’s attorneys believe an arbitrator’s $1.1 million award is the largest ever for disability discrimination against a single blind complainant.

4.) Evanston, Illinois, recently launched a reparations initiative for eligible Black residents. Some experts say it’s headed in the right direction, while others question whether it can be considered reparations at all.

5.) Heading into Easter weekend, a major egg supplier accused of pandemic price gouging will donate 100,000 cartons of eggs to New York food banks.

6.) The fourth day of testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd turned away from the scene of Floyd’s deadly arrest to his life, with Floyd’s on-and-off girlfriend testifying about their relationship and their struggles with opioid addiction.

International

7.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled for a Ukrainian journalist Thursday in a battle with government authorities over the seizure of her cellphone data.

8.) The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in hot spots around the world, with Brazil reporting record death tolls and the World Health Organization criticizing Europe for its slow rollout of vaccines.

