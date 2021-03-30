Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden nominated a slew of diverse candidates to fill vacant seats on federal district and circuit courts; The second day of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd kicked off with tense, emotional testimony; World leaders issued a call for an international treaty to prevent and fight future pandemics, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Keeping to a promise to diversify the halls of government from the White House on down, President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated a slew of candidates to fill vacant seats on federal district and circuit courts.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) In oral arguments on Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court attempted to decide whether all 8,815 plaintiffs in a class action are entitled to monetary damages for being falsely flagged as a suspected terrorist or drug trafficker.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) President Joe Biden signed a bill Tuesday giving small businesses another 90 days to receive federal assistance for their payrolls.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Regional

4.) The second day of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd kicked off with a morning of tense, emotional testimony from some of those who watched Floyd’s fatal arrest from the street.

(Court TV via AP)

5.) Special prosecutors set up to prosecute the sexual abuse of people with special needs unconstitutionally usurped the jurisdiction of local district attorneys, New York’s high court ruled on Tuesday.

(IGHA image)

International

6.) World leaders and the World Health Organization called Tuesday for an international treaty to prevent a repeat of the coronavirus pandemic, a disaster that’s killed about 3 million people, ravaged the world’s economy and shred global trust.

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

7.) The political and scientific conflict between the United States and China over the origins of the coronavirus ravaging the world deepened on Tuesday after the World Health Organization issued a long-awaited report into what an international team of experts discovered about the virus during a trip to Wuhan.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

8.) Europe’s human rights court on Tuesday said there was no basis to a Maltese businessman’s complaints that he was unfairly held in prison on charges he orchestrated the assassination of an investigative journalist.

(AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud)