Top eight stories for today including the World Health Organization pleaded with richer nations to share their stockpiles of vaccine doses; The Connecticut Supreme Court heard arguments over whether a white drug dealer has standing to claim the state’s anti-marijuana laws unconstitutionally target minorities; Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News for spreading election disinformation about its voting boxes, and more.

National

1.) Demanding $1.6 billion in damages, Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News on Friday for spreading election disinformation about its voting boxes.

(Image via Courthouse News)

2.) As states broaden Covid-19 vaccine eligibility, it could take months for distribution to catch up — creating a race to limit new cases and lock in vaccination progress.

(Courthouse News photo/Madison Venza)

3.) Dueling trips to the border by Republican and Democratic lawmakers came amid a partisan divide on how the government is responding to the dramatic spike of undocumented migrants flowing into the U.S. since President Biden’s inauguration.

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Regional

4.) The Connecticut Supreme Court appeared split Friday on whether a white drug dealer has standing to claim the state’s anti-marijuana laws unconstitutionally target minorities.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

5.) Driven by the reopening of restaurants and the tourism industry, California unemployment dropped to 8.5% in February, the Golden State’s lowest mark of the pandemic.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

6.) A Texas judge on Friday rejected the state’s claims Governor Greg Abbott has unlimited authority to force cities and counties to comply with his Covid-19 orders under the Texas Disaster Act.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

7.) In time for the holiest day on the church calendar, a federal injunction against attendance restrictions means that the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Washington can welcome as many worshippers as other pandemic-minded guidelines will allow.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

International

8.) With the coronavirus pandemic accelerating around the globe, the World Health Organization on Friday pleaded with richer nations to share their stockpiles of vaccine doses with the rest of the world.

(AP Photo/Channi Anand)