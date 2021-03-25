Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Georgia’s Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass another far-reaching elections bill; President Biden said 200 million vaccines will be administered by his 100th day in office; All California residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine beginning April 15, and more.

National

1.) Holding the first press conference of his presidency Thursday, Joe Biden said that 200 million vaccines will be administered by his 100th day in office — doubling an initial goal set by his administration in January.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) The Supreme Court ruled 5-3 Thursday that the act of police shooting a woman in the back constitutes a seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Regional

3.) Georgia’s Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines Thursday to pass another far-reaching elections bill, moving one step closer to overhauling the state’s voting laws.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

4.) Betting on a flood of supply from the federal government, California officials on Thursday announced all residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine beginning April 15.

(Courthouse News photo/Nathan Solis)

5.) Prosecutors formally charged a Colorado man suspected of opening fire on a Boulder grocery store with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

(Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)

6.) Judges must consider a person’s ability to pay when setting bail, and can only keep someone in jail pretrial if there are no other less restrictive ways of protecting public safety, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

(Courthouse News photo/Maria Dinzeo)

International

7.) Danish drugmaker Lundbeck and several generic drug companies lost their appeal Thursday of about $177 million in fines they face for working to keep cheaper antidepressants off the market, in violation of EU antitrust rules.

(Image by Hayleybarcar from Pixabay)

8.) The European Union’s highest court has rejected a climate change lawsuit brought by families from around the world on the grounds that they aren’t individually affected by EU climate policies.

(AP Photo/Armando Franca)