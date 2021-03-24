Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court heard arguments over when officers need a warrant to enter a home; Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Filipino-American Assemblyman Rob Bonta as California’s next attorney general; Europe’s top court chided Greece for overly restricting legal challenges to the way state authorities award public contracts, and more.

National

1.) Though officers say they don’t need a warrant for situations that require community caretaking, the bounds of such scenarios, from cats up trees to stacks of unopened mail, made for tricky oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) America’s economic recovery is positioned for a hopeful moment, but fiscal decision makers should be clear eyed about the pandemic-sized hole they’re digging out of, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Regional

3.) The bill for a decade-long First Amendment fight in California is now due after the right of access to court filings upon receipt has been established throughout the West.

(Courthouse News photo/Bill Girdner)

4.) Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Filipino-American Assemblyman Rob Bonta, a progressive Democrat from Oakland, as California’s next attorney general, ending weeks of anxious speculation about who will fill the vacancy created when Xavier Becerra left to become President Joe Biden’s health secretary.

(Courthouse News photo/Nicholas Iovino)

5.) A federal judge on Wednesday denied Ohio’s motion for a preliminary injunction to speed up distribution of census data by the U.S. Department of Commerce and dismissed the state’s case for lack of jurisdiction.

(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

6.) Ending Virginia’s history as the leading executioner in the country, Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill Wednesday banning the use of the death penalty in the state.

(Virginia Department of Corrections via AP)

International

7.) Europe’s top court chided Greece on Wednesday for overly restricting legal challenges to the way state authorities award public contracts.

(Image by Jared Pedroza from Pixabay)

8.) Europe’s highest court ordered Italian police Wednesday to stop issuing multiple fines against truck and bus drivers for each day they don’t provide data on their driving hours over a 29-day period.

(Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)