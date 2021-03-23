Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including police in Boulder, Colorado, released the names of 10 victims killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store; Environmentalists sued to halt a desert water pipeline project approved by the Trump administration; Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on European allies to join the Biden White House in challenging China and Russia by proving the strength of democracy, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Just before the Trump administration headed out the door, a federal agency this past December cleared the way for a private company to begin pumping groundwater from under the Mojave Trails National Monument in Southern California. Environmentalists sued Tuesday to halt the project.

2.) In the latest blow to confidence in the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, U.S. health officials said in a rare warning Tuesday that data released one day prior may have been “outdated,” giving an incomplete view of the vaccine’s efficacy.

(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

3.) Can police install a secret video camera outside someone’s home and record everything that happens there for eight months? The First Circuit seemed dubious during oral argument Tuesday, but the judges also struggled to figure out where to draw the line as to when police need a warrant for their high-tech surveillance.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Regional

4.) Police in Boulder, Colorado, released the names of 10 victims killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store Monday, ages ranging from 20 to 65 years old.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

5.) Starting next week, all Texans and Oklahomans 16 and older will be eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, the states announced Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

6.) A full jury has been empaneled in the murder case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, putting an end to a two-week selection process and inching the city closer to its highest-profile criminal trial in living memory.

(Court TV via AP)

International

7.) In his first trip to Europe as America’s top diplomat, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on European allies to join the Biden White House in challenging China and Russia by proving the strength of democracy.

(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

8.) Airlines must compensate passengers who were stranded because of labor strikes, the European Union’s top court found on Tuesday.

(Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB Scanpix via AP)