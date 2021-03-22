Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Eighth Circuit ruled university administrators who denied official recognition to a Christian student organization may be held individually liable for violating the students’ First Amendment rights; Former President Donald Trump endorsed a Republican congressman in his bid to unseat Georgia’s secretary of state; The U.S. Supreme Court nixed a challenge to a fishing ban in a massive swath of the Atlantic Ocean, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Two fruit growers waged an uphill battle Monday at the Supreme Court in their challenge of a California law that gives union representatives three hours a day, 120 days a year, to organize farmworkers on the farm’s own property.

(Image via Pacific Legal Foundation)

2.) The U.S. Supreme Court nixed a challenge Monday to a fishing ban in a massive swath of the Atlantic Ocean that the federal government enshrined as the first-of-its-kind marine monument.

(NOAA)

3.) March has been a confidence-shaking month for AstraZeneca, but details emerging Monday about its American drug trials suggest a strong contender for the country’s fourth vaccine against Covid-19.

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

4.) The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider reinstating Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence.

(FBI via AP)

Regional

5.) University of Iowa administrators who denied official recognition to a Christian organization of business students may be held individually liable for violating the First Amendment rights of the students, the Eighth Circuit ruled Monday.

(Photo by David Mark from Pixabay)

6.) Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Republican Congressman Jody Hice in his bid to unseat Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow GOP official who faced Trump’s wrath when he refused to “find” enough votes to overturn the election.

(Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

7.) Plans to reopen New Jersey may be on the back burner as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Rummell)

8.) Three years after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Masterpiece Cakeshop — albeit narrowly — in a case over a same-sex wedding cake, a transgender woman took the Christian bakery back to a Denver court Monday after the bakery refused to make a birthday cake commemorating her gender transition.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)