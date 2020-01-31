Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial hurtled toward its anticlimactic close; The United Kingdom officially exited the European Union; Two U.S. airlines announced they will halt all flights to and from China amid the coronavirus outbreak, and more.

National

1.) In what Democrats condemned as a premature end to President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Republicans killed a motion Friday that would have allowed for new witnesses and evidence.

2.) In his still-unreleased book, former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked him to help arrange a meeting between Rudy Giuliani and the new president of Ukraine at the time Trump sought to have Ukraine announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

3.) The 2020 presidential election officially begins Monday when hundreds of thousands of Iowa Democrats and Republicans will attend more than 3,300 precinct caucuses across the state to register the first official support for presidential candidates.

4.) American and Delta Airlines announced Friday they will halt all flights to and from China, a day after a pilots’ union sued in protest of continued flights due to uncertainty over the growing Wuhan coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 10,000 people and killed over 200.

Regional

5.) A judge blocked a landmark California labor law Friday that bars mandatory arbitration agreements, delivering a win for the Chamber of Commerce which argued the bill outlawed a popular employment practice and violated federal law.

6.) A Virginia senator aims to change state law giving elected officials immunity from arrest during legislative sessions, after a fellow state lawmaker was released despite having a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit during a traffic stop.

International

7.) The channel that separates the United Kingdom and Europe is widening – politically, socially, economically. Brexit day is here and with it many fear the future will be worse for people on both sides of the English Channel – or, as the French say, La Manche.

8.) Finding that a decades-running dispute over Slovenia and Croatia’s borders falls under international rather than EU law, the bloc’s highest court announced Friday that it lacks jurisdiction to hear the case.