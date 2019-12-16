Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the House Judiciary Committee detailed its findings from weeks of impeachment hearings in a 658-page report; A voting rights group filed an emergency motion to stop Georgia from purging over 120,000 people from voter rolls; The latest round of international talks over stopping global warming ended with many calling it a complete failure, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Calling for articles of impeachment to proceed expeditiously for a vote by the full chamber, the House Judiciary Committee detailed its findings from weeks of hearings in a 658-page report.

2.) Nearly every American believes their basic rights and freedoms are under assault, according to polling data released Monday.

3.) The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homelessness by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.

Regional

4.) With Georgia set to begin purging over 120,000 people from voter rolls Monday, former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ voting rights group filed an emergency motion to stop it.

5.) Health care clinicians across California took to the picket lines Monday at Kaiser Permanente’s network of medical facilities due to stalled contract negotiations for mental health workers.

6.) The Seventh Circuit on Monday rejected a conservative PAC’s challenge to an Illinois law banning direct campaign contributions by independent expenditure committees, citing the need to curb corruption.

International

7.) Despite growing demands for drastic action on climate change, the latest round of international talks over stopping global warming ended Sunday in Madrid with little progress and many calling it a complete failure.

8.) Five months after being freed from federal prison for his role in a record-breaking scheme to bust Iran sanctions, ex-Halkbank manager Hakan Atilla pressed ahead Monday at the Second Circuit on an unusual criminal appeal.