Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Biden administration announced it will upgrade the last administration’s policy of giving only partial loan relief to defrauded college students; The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a dead wife’s communications to police that warned her husband may kill her cannot be used as evidence at his murder retrial; The party of Dutch center-right leader Mark Rutte claimed victory after three days of voting, and more.

National

1.) The Biden administration announced Thursday it will upgrade the last administration’s policy of giving only partial loan relief to defrauded college students.

(Devin Leith-Yessian/Berlin Citizen/Record-Journal via AP)

2.) Hours before the Biden administration undertakes its first diplomatic summit with top Beijing officials, about a dozen exiled members of China’s Uighur minority group protested in the rain outside of the State Department Thursday afternoon.

(Courthouse News photo/Samantha Hawkins)

3.) Most Americans are fed up with political extremism, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday, and about seven in 10 adults say it is very important that the FBI and other federal agencies continue pressing charges against the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

4.) President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his administration is expected to meet its goal of giving out 100 million Covid-19 vaccines within its first 100 days by Friday.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Regional

5.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling that a dead wife’s communications to police that warned her husband may kill her cannot be used as evidence at his murder retrial.

(Photo by Free-Photos from Pixabay)

6.) While the seemingly age-old partisan wars over immigration, abortion and voting rights continue to divide Texas lawmakers this legislative session, internet-for-all legislation appears to be on a friction-free path to the governor’s desk.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

International

7.) The party of center-right leader Mark Rutte claimed victory late Wednesday evening, after three days of voting while the Netherlands weathers still-rising cases of Covid-19.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)

8.) EU regulators are within their rights to limit Russia’s control of gas flows into Europe, a top European court magistrate held Thursday in another blow to the natural gas pipeline that will run along the German border.

(Creative Commons image via Courthouse News)