Top eight stories for today including the European Union launched a legal action against the United Kingdom for unilaterally deciding to delay customs checks on supermarket goods being shipped into Northern Ireland; California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom broke his silence about the effort to recall him from office and mounted his own campaign to defend his record; The FBI announced the man who detonated a recreational vehicle in Nashville on Christmas morning acted alone and without an ideological motive, and more.

National

1.) Two men appeared in federal court Monday on charges that they deployed bear spray at law enforcement during the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

(Justice Department via Courthouse News)

2.) There are no vaccines approved for kids under age 16 in the United States. Children make up a quarter of the population, so distributing the vaccine to the country’s young people is important for reaching herd immunity.

(Chorus Media Group via AP)

Regional

3.) California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has broken his silence about the effort to recall him from office and mounted his own campaign to defend his record, playing up the fact that his critics are attacking the state much in the way former President Donald Trump did while in office.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

4.) The FBI announced Monday the man who detonated a recreational vehicle in Nashville on Christmas morning acted alone and without an ideological motive or vendetta that would make the explosion an act of terrorism.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

5.) A massive civil settlement with the family of George Floyd has put the criminal trial against the man accused of murdering him at a crossroads, with attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arguing Monday for a delay.

(Court TV, Pool via AP)

International

6.) On Monday, the European Union launched a legal action against the United Kingdom for unilaterally deciding to delay customs checks on supermarket goods being shipped into Northern Ireland, an alleged violation of a 11th-hour treaty the two sides signed in December to establish their post-Brexit relationship.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

7.) Despite Kenya’s last-minute withdrawal, Somalia gave opening statements in a long-standing dispute over its maritime boundary before the United Nations’ highest court Monday.

(Courthouse News image/Molly Quell)

8.) Witness testimony in the case against pro-Christian militia leaders Alfred Yékatom and Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona kicked off before the International Criminal Court on Monday.

(Photo by ICC-CPI)