Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd; Europe is once again struggling to contain the coronavirus; Members of New York’s congressional delegation lent their voices to the demand for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A year in the books since Covid-19 took hold, and markets have shown their resiliency by not just surviving the pandemic but thriving.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

2.) The Fourth Circuit had tough questions for both the government and the Wikimedia Foundation on Friday as the organization asked the court to look past standing issues in its challenge to the National Security Agency’s use of a controversial online surveillance program.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regional

3.) The city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd on Friday, just weeks before the officer charged with killing him is scheduled to go on trial.

(Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

4.) The 10th Circuit reconsidered the 25-year prison sentence of an Oklahoma man who plotted to blow up a bank alongside undercover FBI agents.

5.) Saying it’s time for “new leadership,” the New York prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump’s taxes will not seek reelection.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

6.) Prominent members of New York’s congressional delegation lent their voices Friday to the demand for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of half a dozen allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

(Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo photo/Darren McGee)

7.) Beset by major job losses in its struggling leisure and hospitality industry, California registered a 9% unemployment rate in January, outpacing the nationwide 6.2% average.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

International

8.) A year after the novel coronavirus was found circulating out of control in Italy, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic, Europe is once again struggling to contain the virus.

(Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)