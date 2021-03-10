Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Biden administration announced the purchase of 100 million additional single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines; The House passed the latest economic relief package; Business restrictions could soon be loosened in California’s largest counties, and more.

National

1.) The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the purchase of 100 million additional single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, a move that would ensure the full vaccination of every adult in the U.S.

2.) The House passed the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday afternoon in a 220-211 vote, clearing the way for $1,400 direct payments to many Americans in addition to billions of dollars for testing, tracing and other initiatives to combat Covid-19.

3.) Judge Merrick Garland was confirmed as U.S. attorney general by the Senate on Wednesday, clearing the last hurdle of his nomination process in a 70-30 vote.

4.) People previously infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 may need just one dose of a vaccine to gain immunity to the disease, according to a letter from researchers published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Regional

5.) With California approaching a key Covid-19 vaccine milestone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that business restrictions could be loosened as early as this weekend in the state’s largest counties.

6.) Alaska is the first state in the nation that will vaccinate anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works there, Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced.

7.) A Des Moines Register reporter arrested and criminally charged while she was covering a Black Lives Matter protest in Iowa last May was found not guilty by a six-member jury Wednesday after about two hours of deliberation.

International

8.) The European Union’s high court held on Wednesday that EU law doesn’t preclude Ireland from requiring foreign lawyers to work with local counsel.

