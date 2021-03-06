Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the world is seeing signs of a potential resurgence in the pandemic with a rise in new infections in recent days; California will reopen theme parks and allow outdoor live events in some counties; The U.S. economy added back 379,000 jobs, and more.

National

1.) Friday’s market was a microcosm of the wild swings seen earlier in the week, with indices initially dropping sharply before gaining to close out the day’s trading on a high note.

(Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

2.) The U.S. economy added back 379,000 jobs last month, a big improvement over January’s numbers that could signal a shorter road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

3.) Senators began forming a final Covid-19 relief bill on Friday but were delayed for hours after debate upon an amendment to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

4.) Accusing former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks of having incited rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol, Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell demanded money damages Friday in a federal complaint against the quartet.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Regional

5.) California will reopen theme parks and allow outdoor live events as of April 1 for a handful of its 58 counties, state officials announced Friday.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

6.) Republican Governor Greg Abbott is facing widespread criticism that he should have waited until more Texans are vaccinated to lift coronavirus restrictions.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

7.) A Trump appointee fired off a blistering dissent Friday after the D.C. Circuit entertained an environmental regulation challenge from New Jersey and then promptly quashed it on the merits.

(Guillaume Perrin Total, via Courthouse News)

International

8.) After several weeks of declining deaths and infections globally, the world is seeing signs of a potential resurgence in the pandemic with a rise in new infections in recent days.

(AP Photo/Andre Penner)