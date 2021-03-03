Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Palestinian territories; U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security after receiving word that a militia group is planning to breach the seat of the government again; The Los Angeles City Council finalized approval of an emergency ordinance providing grocery and drug store workers a $5 an hour boost in hazard pay, and more.

National

1.) U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security after receiving word that a certain militia group is planning to breach the seat of the government nearly two months to the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) Just before the Senate convened for a procedural vote on the Biden administration’s Covid-19 relief bill Wednesday, the president agreed to restrict eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks included in the legislation.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) Two polls released Wednesday revealed most Americans are behind the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by the House of Representatives — without any GOP support — and now being entertained by the Senate.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

4.) Environmental and public interest groups brought a court challenge Wednesday over last-minute rubber-stamping by the outgoing Trump administration of a dangerous pesticide used for Florida oranges.

(Tim R. Gottwald/USDA)

Regional

5.) In a flashback to his 2018 blockbuster Senate campaign, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke has been barnstorming communities across the state while livestreaming his welfare checks with seniors, rallying donations for storm victims and delivering pallets of water from his pickup truck.

(Courthouse News photo/Erik De La Garza)

6.) The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to finalize approval of an emergency ordinance providing grocery and drug store workers a $5 an hour boost in hazard pay during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

7.) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he will not be resigning, as claims of unwanted sexual advances mount against an earlier controversy over misleading data about Covid-deaths at nursing homes.

(Image via Courthouse News)

International

8.) The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced Wednesday that she will open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Palestinian territories.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)