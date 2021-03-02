Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Europe’s top court delivered another blow to Poland’s attempts at overhauling its judiciary; FBI Director Christopher Wray said extremist militia groups played the biggest role in the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the U.S. government; President Joe Biden said the U.S. will have enough supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses to inoculate every American adult by the end of May, and more.

National

1.) Arizona will likely be allowed to enforce election laws found to suppress minority votes after oral arguments Tuesday where the Supreme Court appeared split on party lines.

2.) Extremist militia groups played the biggest role in the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, FBI Director Christopher Wray noted in a nearly four-hour appearance Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

3.) President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. will have enough supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses to inoculate every American adult by the end of May, two months earlier than previously expected.

Regional

4.) Pointing to progress on vaccines and a drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the state would end its mask mandate and allow all businesses to fully reopen after months of pandemic-related restrictions.

5.) The Tennessee Bar Association expressed “extreme concern” over a bill introduced in the Tennessee Legislature last week seeking the removal of a judge, warning Tuesday that the measure could weaken the independence of the state’s judiciary.

International

6.) Europe’s top court delivered another blow to Poland’s attempts at overhauling its judiciary, this time questioning the lawfulness of changes to the way Supreme Court judges are appointed.

7.) Personal cellphone data can be used only in the investigation of serious crimes, the EU’s high court found on Tuesday.

8.) The European Court of Justice on Tuesday found that Italy’s rescue plan for a failing bank was legal and did not break European rules limiting government aid to private businesses.

