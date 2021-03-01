Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling; California officials said the state will offer $2 billion to school districts willing to reopen next month; The Georgia House passed a controversial bill that imposes substantial restrictions on early and absentee voting, and more.

National

1.) Three women are slated to serve top roles in the Department of Justice. Two of them have already faced conservative backlash.

2.) Jail and prison populations are at a particularly grave risk for Covid-19, but incarcerated people are absent from many state vaccine distribution policies, and federal authorities have stayed silent.

3.) Wall Street likes stimulus. It also dislikes minimum wages hikes. That seems to be the message as markets exploded Monday, following news that Democrats have bailed on a proposal in the next stimulus package to up the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Regional

4.) In a rush to bring children back to the classroom after a year of closed campuses, California Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers said Monday the state will offer $2 billion to school districts willing to reopen next month.

5.) As protesters sat in shackles outside of the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, the House passed a controversial bill that imposes substantial restrictions on early and absentee voting.

6.) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday sued an electric company accused of blindsiding its customers with sky-high bills in the middle of last month’s deadly winter storm.

7.) New York’s independent investigation into claims of workplace sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo is now underway, Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday following her appointment of special counsel.

International

8.) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on Monday of corruption and influence peddling, making him the second French president since World War II to be convicted of a crime.

