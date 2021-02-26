Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden visited Houston to meet with local leaders about the recovery from Winter Storm Uri; A panel of FDA experts voted unanimously in favor of approving Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use; A federal judge gave his final blessing to a $650 million deal to resolve claims that Facebook illegally collected and stored users’ facial data without consent, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Joe Biden visited Houston on Friday to meet with local leaders about the recovery from Winter Storm Uri and comfort residents struggling with basic necessities as a result of the natural disaster.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) A panel of Food and Drug Administration experts voted unanimously on Friday in favor of approving Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in American adults.

(Johnson & Johnson via AP)

3.) The White House on Friday declassified its long-buried report that says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia approved “and likely ordered” the grisly killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

4.) A woman accused of concealing her relationship with the Chinese military when she applied to work in the United States as a Stanford University researcher pleaded not guilty to visa fraud and obstruction of justice charges Friday.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Regional

5.) A federal judge gave his final blessing Friday to a $650 million deal to resolve claims that Facebook illegally collected and stored users’ facial data without consent, making it one of the largest privacy-related settlements in U.S. history.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

6.) Fighting school rules that allow transgender girls to compete against other girls in high school sports, a group of current and former Connecticut track and field athletes argued in front of a federal judge on Friday.

(Courthouse News photo/Christine Stuart)

International

7.) A Dutch appeals court has upheld a national curfew, saying the government is within its right to enforce a stay-at-home order between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. under legislation designed for emergencies.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

8.) The head of the World Health Organization on Friday urgently called on richer nations to support a global waiver on intellectual property rights to speed up the production of coronavirus vaccines and help people in poorer countries get inoculated.

(AP Photo/ Diomande Ble Blonde)