Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Europe’s highest court slapped a $18.3 million fine on Spain for failing to adopt EU rules aimed at protecting personal data collected during police investigations; A Wisconsin-based clean energy group sued the state’s utilities regulator demanding rule changes to make it easier and cheaper for consumers to access renewable energies; The House of Representatives passed sweeping legislation to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The House of Representatives passed sweeping legislation on Thursday to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) Donald Trump’s accountants turned over his tax records, New York City’s top prosecutor said Thursday, only days after the Supreme Court rejected the former president’s latest delay tactic.

(Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

Regional

3.) A Wisconsin-based clean energy group sued the state’s utilities regulator on Thursday demanding rule changes to make it easier and cheaper for Badger State consumers to access renewable energies in lieu of typical power sources.

4.) Regulators permanently banned fracking near the Delaware River on Thursday, holding that exploitation of regions like the Marcellus Shale, the nation’s largest gas field, poses too great a risk to other ecological resources.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

5.) One of the nation’s top energy executives says his company told Texas officials days in advance that a historic winter storm would lead to electricity shortages, but that the warning was met with a “lack of urgency.”

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

International

6.) Europe’s highest court on Thursday slapped a $18.3 million fine on Spain for failing to adopt European Union rules aimed at protecting personal data collected during police investigations.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)

7.) In a consolidated case involving a drug store clerk and a day care center employee, a magistrate for the European Union’s high court held that employers can ban Islamic headscarves on neutrality grounds.

8.) Dutch lawmakers became the first in Europe on Thursday to condemn what they called the genocide of the Uighur people, China’s Muslim minority, in a remote region of the country.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)