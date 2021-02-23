Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including law enforcement and security officials who survived the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol gave their first public accounts; President Joe Biden’s nominee to become the nation’s first Native American interior secretary was grilled by Republicans over the administration’s opposition to oil and gas pipelines; An EU magistrate held that the United Kingdom has the right to rule on a custody case involving a child brought by her mother to India, and more.

National

1.) Law enforcement and security officials who survived the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol gave their first public accounts Tuesday of the traumatic details of a day they said unfolded in chaos because of bad intelligence sharing and poor preparation.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) Congresswoman Deb Haaland, nominated by President Joe Biden to become the nation’s first Native American interior secretary, was grilled by Republicans during her confirmation hearing Tuesday over the administration’s opposition to oil and gas pipelines.

(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

3.) Attorneys for the U.S. government appeared to strike out Tuesday while challenging the Ninth Circuit’s practice of assuming an asylum seeker’s testimony is credible, absent a specific determination to the contrary.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

4.) Golfer Tiger Woods sustained serious leg injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning and is currently in surgery according to his agent.

(KABC-TV via AP)

Regional

5.) A week after David Perdue announced he would explore running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the 2022 midterm elections, the former Republican senator from Georgia said Tuesday he will stay out of the race.

(AP Photo/Ben Gray)

6.) California will divvy out nearly $10 billion to millions of low-income workers and struggling small businesses under a state-sponsored pandemic relief plan signed Tuesday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

International

7.) The wife of imprisoned Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera appeared before a U.S. judge Tuesday afternoon after her arrest at Dulles International Airport.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Ottaway)

8.) An EU magistrate held Tuesday that the United Kingdom has the right to rule on a custody case involving a child brought by her mother to India.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)