Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial entered the question-and-answer phase; The president officially signed the new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada; The European Parliament approved a deal setting out the terms of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, and more.

National

1.) Senators in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are now making themselves heard, asking burning questions by proxy.

2.) As the Amtrak Acela from New York sped into Washington’s Union Station shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, reporters swarmed to greet indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, joining his legal team on a journey to the U.S. Capitol.

3.) President Trump on Wednesday officially signed the new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, finalizing a deal that overhauls labor, environmental and intellectual property rules.

4.) With less than a week to go, Democratic candidates for president remain locked in a tight five-way race in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus, according to a new poll.

5.) Advocates from groups representing immigration judges and lawyers painted a dire portrait Wednesday of the nation’s overwhelmed immigration courts, describing to House lawmakers a system plagued by political interference where due process violations are routine.

Regional

6.) Republican lawmakers argued before the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday that a trial court’s decision to compel production of sensitive documents during a challenge to Ohio’s electoral map violated their First Amendment rights.

7.) Kentucky urged a Sixth Circuit panel Wednesday to reinstate a law that would require abortion providers to perform a so-called fetal demise procedure before a standard dilation and evacuation abortion for women who are more than 15 weeks pregnant.

International

8.) The European Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to approve a deal setting out the terms of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, set to take place at 11 p.m. on Friday.