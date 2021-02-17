Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. Department of Justice charged three North Korean hackers with having stolen digital wallets of cryptocurrency from banks and businesses; Facebook will restrict users in Australia from sharing or publishing news content on its site in response to a proposed law that would require social media platforms to pay news publishers for content; Two Democrats in the California Senate have teamed up to introduce a bill that would ban fracking, and more.

National

1.) The U.S. Department of Justice charged three North Korean hackers on Wednesday with having stolen digital wallets of cryptocurrency from banks and businesses worldwide.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) The Biden administration said Wednesday it will spend $1.6 billion to expand Covid-19 testing capabilities nationwide and boost the ability to detective variants of the respiratory disease.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3.) New York Attorney General Letitia James brought a complaint that accuses Amazon of firing workers who blew the whistle on safety lapses as the Covid-19 pandemic turned the world upside down.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

4.) A lawyer for the National Football League urged a federal judge Wednesday to reject a twice-revived class action claiming the NFL negligently let teams push painkillers on hurt athletes to get them back on the field, causing permanent injuries.

(Photo via Pixabay)

Regional

5.) Two Democrats in the California Senate have teamed up to introduce a bill that would ban hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the state as early as 2023.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

6.) There is still no clear timeline for when widespread power outages in Texas will be fully resolved, as people in big cities and rural areas alike remain in the dark for a third day and downed power plants struggle to get back online.

(Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

International

7.) Facebook will restrict users in Australia from sharing or publishing news content on its site in response to a law being considered that would require social media platforms to pay news publishers for content.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

8.) Budget carrier Ryanair failed Wednesday to convince the European Union’s second-highest court that government support for rivals Air France and Scandinavian Airlines broke state aid rules.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)