Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California; Temperatures plunged into the single digits across Texas and frustrations grew for millions left without electricity; Italy’s government crisis may be over for now after a new prime minister was appointed over the weekend, and more.

National

1.) The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the Covid-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.

(Courthouse News photo/Nathan Solis)

2.) In the first of what is expected to be a mountain of litigation filed against the former president, a Democratic congressman brought a federal complaint accusing Donald Trump of inciting last month’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

(John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP)

Regional

3.) Temperatures plunged into the single digits across Texas early Tuesday, and frustrations grew for millions left without electricity by a grid not equipped to deal with record demand and equipment failures triggered by a historic storm.

(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

4.) People across the Big Easy are decorating their homes in lieu of traditional Mardi Gras celebrations and leaving beads on front porches for passersby.

(Courthouse News photo/Sabrina Canfield)

5.) The New York City Police Department “cannot bargain away” its disclosure obligations, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday as it rejected a bid by police and firefighter unions to block the publishing of thousands of officer misconduct records.

(Courthouse News photo/Josh Russell)

International

6.) Italy’s government crisis may be over for now after Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank president, was appointed prime minister over the weekend.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

7.) Two former Central African Republic militia leaders pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges of murder, torture and the destruction of religious sites at the start of their trial Tuesday before the International Criminal Court.

(Photo by ICC-CPI)

8.) A consumer group in the European Union filed a complaint against TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, saying the company inappropriately mined data from children and teenagers.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)