Top Eight
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top eight stories for today including the federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California; Temperatures plunged into the single digits across Texas and frustrations grew for millions left without electricity; Italy’s government crisis may be over for now after a new prime minister was appointed over the weekend, and more.
Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
National
1.) The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the Covid-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
2.) In the first of what is expected to be a mountain of litigation filed against the former president, a Democratic congressman brought a federal complaint accusing Donald Trump of inciting last month’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Regional
3.) Temperatures plunged into the single digits across Texas early Tuesday, and frustrations grew for millions left without electricity by a grid not equipped to deal with record demand and equipment failures triggered by a historic storm.
4.) People across the Big Easy are decorating their homes in lieu of traditional Mardi Gras celebrations and leaving beads on front porches for passersby.
5.) The New York City Police Department “cannot bargain away” its disclosure obligations, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday as it rejected a bid by police and firefighter unions to block the publishing of thousands of officer misconduct records.
International
6.) Italy’s government crisis may be over for now after Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank president, was appointed prime minister over the weekend.
7.) Two former Central African Republic militia leaders pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges of murder, torture and the destruction of religious sites at the start of their trial Tuesday before the International Criminal Court.
8.) A consumer group in the European Union filed a complaint against TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, saying the company inappropriately mined data from children and teenagers.