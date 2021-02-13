Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including three Fox hosts entered court filings that say they were just doing their jobs when they helped stoke the flames of the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was rigged; The Eighth Circuit ruled an Arkansas law requiring businesses that contract with the state to pledge not to boycott Israel is unconstitutional; A British lawyer was elected as the third chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Three Fox hosts entered court filings Friday that say they were just doing their jobs when they helped stoke the flames of the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

(AP Photo)

2.) As President Joe Biden closes out his first month in office, a large gap remains in his administration: dozens of open seats in federal and appellate courts across the country, with more to come in the next few months.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) Reversing a controversial Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden will allow thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to enter the U.S while their cases are pending.

(AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas)

4.) Giving as good as they got after an emotional two-day display from Democrats leading former President Donald Trump’s impeachment, the defense team queued up impassioned video clips of their own for a compact rebuttal argument Friday.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Regional

5.) Homeless advocacy groups sued the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Friday, seeking to block Covid-19 rules that they say effectively ban the homeless from sheltering in New York City subway trains and stations.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

6.) An Arkansas law requiring businesses that contract with the state to pledge not to boycott Israel is unconstitutional, a split three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit ruled on Friday.

(Courthouse News photo/Kelsey Jukam)

International

7.) In a reversal, the head of the World Health Organization on Friday said a team of international scientists investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus will not stop looking into whether the deadly virus accidentally escaped from a Chinese laboratory.

(AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)

8.) After a difficult and controversial process, British lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday as the third chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court.

(Photo by ICC-CPI)