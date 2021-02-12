Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including health and environmental groups invited the D.C. Circuit to review lax ozone standards; The federal government told two courts of appeal that it has begun investigating justification for the last administration’s bans against WeChat and TikTok; The owner of porn streaming service FyreTV asked an 11th Circuit panel to revive a trademark lawsuit claiming consumers could confuse the platform with Amazon’s Fire TV service, and more.

National

1.) More than a dozen health and environmental groups invited the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to review lax ozone standards that the Environmental Protection Agency opted to leave as-is last year.

2.) Signaling a possible détente of the Trump administration’s war on Chinese technology, the U.S. government told two courts of appeal that it has begun investigating justification for the last administration’s bans against WeChat and TikTok.

3.) The owner of porn streaming service FyreTV asked an 11th Circuit panel Thursday to revive a trademark lawsuit claiming consumers could confuse the platform with Amazon’s Fire TV service.

4.) The final push by Democrats in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial concluded Thursday with appeals to uphold the integrity of the Constitution and to bar Trump from ever again holding office.

5.) The U.S. has secured deals for another 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine and will have enough to vaccinate 300 million people by the summer, President Joe Biden said Thursday afternoon.

Regional

6.) California’s court bureaucracy used public funds and a bagful of tricks to fight press access before losing on a legal slam-dunk last month. This news service is now asking for the legal fees it racked up on the long road to vindicating a press tradition in the courts of America.

7.) Looking to an underutilized but readily available resource, a California lawmaker is pressing the state to look to the Pacific Ocean in its endless search for clean energy.

International

8.) The EU’s top court found Thursday that European law allows countries to require specialist training for dockworkers, but such national rules cannot violate the freedom of movement for workers from other member states.

