Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the First Circuit ruled border agents can confiscate phones and laptops for weeks even if they don’t have any reason to suspect the owner is guilty of a crime; The Atlanta area’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn his electoral defeat in Georgia; House impeachment managers kicked off the second day of Trump’s second impeachment trial, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Border agents can turn on a U.S. citizen’s laptop, phone or other digital device, scroll through the data and then confiscate it for weeks even if they don’t have any reason to suspect that the owner is guilty of a crime, the First Circuit ruled Wednesday.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

2.) The 21 young people behind a landmark climate lawsuit will appeal its dismissal to the U.S. Supreme Court, their attorney said after the Ninth Circuit refused a rehearing on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3.) Where frenzied marauders once prowled the Senate floor hellbent on overturning the results of the 2020 election, House impeachment managers on Wednesday kicked off the second day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

4.) Doubling up on cloth and surgical face masks can give twice as much protection as using a single mask, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection reported Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

5.) A federal judge Wednesday tentatively declined a Robinhood app user’s bid to block the online brokerage firm from restricting purchases of certain stocks and from manipulating the price of shares.

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Regional

6.) The Atlanta area’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his electoral defeat in Georgia.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

7.) New York standards dictating which political parties are listed on the ballot will remain in place while a statewide party fights against the recently enacted measures, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

International

8.) Pressing for the country’s “immediate return to democracy,” President Joe Biden announced U.S. action against Myanmar Wednesday after a military coup last month that resulted in the arrests of hundreds of the country’s democratic party leaders.

(AP Photo)