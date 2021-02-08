Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including an association of elected Florida officials tasked with overseeing state courts earn millions for health care for court clerks during retirement when residents access the court system; The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a report that says the cost of raising the minimum wage to $15-an-hour is too high; The World Health Organization said drugmakers may need to adjust their vaccines to fight new strains of the coronavirus, and more.

National

1.) The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a report Monday that says the cost of raising the minimum wage to $15-an-hour is too high: poised to create unemployment for 1.4 million Americans while lifting 900,000 people out of poverty.

2.) Heading into this week’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, a picture has begun to emerge of speedy but ultimately anticlimactic proceedings in the Senate.

3.) One of the highest-ranking members of the Proud Boys to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was ordered released Monday by a federal judge despite prosecutors’ pleas to detain him as a flight risk.

4.) A Florida businessman linked to Rudy Giuliani was sentenced on Monday to a year and a day in prison for his involvement in $2 million investor fraud scheme and lying to the government.

Regional

5.) When Floridians access the state’s court system, an association of elected officials tasked with overseeing the courts earn millions for health care for state court clerks during retirement.

6.) Republican Texas Congressman Ron Wright died Sunday after being treated for Covid-19, becoming the first sitting member Congress to die after a coronavirus diagnosis.

7.) After a career spanning more than four decades in Washington, Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

International

8.) The World Health Organization on Monday said mutations of the novel coronavirus are cause for concern and that drugmakers may need to adjust their vaccines to fight new strains of the deadly virus.

