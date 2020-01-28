Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including counsel for President Donald Trump wrapped up opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to continue providing 5G technology within the United Kingdom; President Trump announced a Middle East peace plan supporting a two-state solution, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Battered by the steady drip of damaging allegations from former national security adviser John Bolton, counsel for President Donald Trump capped opening arguments Tuesday with an expedient legal theory.

2.) Democrats blasted Republicans on Tuesday for demanding a closed-door look at the memoir whose incriminating details about President Donald Trump have shaken up the ongoing impeachment trial at the Senate.

3.) As global concern continues to grow over the coronavirus that’s killed more than 100 people in China, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren released a plan Tuesday to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases.

4.) A Fourth Circuit panel seemed unlikely Tuesday to allow a discovery request in an ongoing fight between immigration rights advocates and President Donald Trump over his 2017 travel ban.

International

5.) Ignoring warnings by the United States and members of his own Conservative Party, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday decided to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to continue providing 5G technology within the United Kingdom.

6.) In a White House room with no Palestinian representatives, and with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a Middle East peace plan supporting a two-state solution.

Regional

7.) The Eighth Circuit upheld an injunction blocking enforcement of an Arkansas law limiting campaign contributions early in an election cycle, finding it is unrelated to the goal of preventing corruption.

8.) A California lawmaker announced Tuesday she is crafting a criminal justice reform that would bar prosecutors from automatically charging people under age 20 as adults.