Top eight stories for today including Russia was jarred by large-scale protests sparked by the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny; Republican senators are expected to pitch President Joe Biden a stunted Covid-19 relief proposal; A Virginia senator who was censured with bipartisan support for speaking at former President Donald Trump's Save America rally filed a federal lawsuit against the legislative body, and more.
National
1.) Republican senators are expected to pitch President Joe Biden a stunted Covid-19 relief proposal at the White House, a day after releasing a letter that says a pared-back bill could garner bipartisan support.
2.) The Biden administration announced Monday that two federal agencies will invest over $230 million in an over-the-counter test to detect the Covid-19 virus.
3.) Securing new counsel with only a week to go before his second impeachment trial gets underway, former President Donald Trump’s focus on relitigating the 2020 election has drawn alarm from legal experts.
4.) Silver has caught the eye of the populist investor movement that boosted shares of GameStop last week, much to the chagrin of short-selling hedge funds and institutional investors.
Regional
5.) A Virginia senator who was censured with bipartisan support last week for speaking at former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally just before the deadly Capitol riot has filed a federal lawsuit against the legislative body.
6.) In a case pitting the mayor of a Boston suburb against Barstool Sports, the Massachusetts Supreme Court seemed unlikely Monday to seal up a recorded interview just because the interviewer faked his credentials.
7.) New Jersey is in a state of emergency from a massive nor’easter Monday, but the state Supreme Court plowed ahead this morning in an appeal over snowstorm sidewalk safety.
International
8.) For the second weekend in a row, Russia was jarred by large-scale protests sparked by the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and anger over government corruption.