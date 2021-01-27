Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a California lawmaker wants to levy new fines against mega corporations that fail or refuse to trim their carbon imprint; President Joe Biden took an aggressive stab at tackling climate change and preserving federal lands in a suite of executive actions; The European Court of Human Rights heard arguments over whether Norway violated the religious rights of a Muslim woman whose child was forcibly adopted by Christians, and more.

National

1.) President Joe Biden took an aggressive stab at tackling climate change and preserving federal lands in a suite of executive actions signed Wednesday, moving quickly to reverse environmental and energy policies from the last administration.

2.) Across the U.S. Senate, a trio of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks made their case Wednesday for confirmation to roles managing the nation’s energy infrastructure, its veterans’ affairs, and its diplomatic mission at the United Nations.

3.) Officials said during the Biden administration’s first Covid-19 briefing that the government is purchasing 200 million more doses of vaccines, but acknowledged it will be months before everyone who wants a shot can get one.

4.) Extremists opposed to the election of President Joe Biden have not gone away, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to release a terror bulletin on Wednesday that says things could turn violent.

Regional

5.) To beef up California’s fight against global warming, a Democratic lawmaker wants to levy new fines against mega corporations that fail or refuse to trim their carbon imprint.

6.) While a California court clerk fought to the last ditch against press access, a box on the counter in Ventura’s state court stood as a symbol of press access that used to be and may become again with a powerful ruling in defense of the First Amendment.

7.) A man who was part of group that prosecutors say planned to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a conspiracy charge.

International

8.) The European Court of Human Rights heard arguments Wednesday over whether Norway violated the religious rights of a Muslim woman whose child was forcibly adopted by Christians.

